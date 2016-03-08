Yaya Toure: 'I'd like to go back to the Premier League...'
14 November at 17:45Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré spoke to British media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com, discussing his future and his wishes to return to England.
"I'd like to go back to the Premier League, but it depends on the proposal and the team. I don't want to play forever; I think I can hold on to certain levels for two more years. I just expect someone to give me the opportunity.”
The 36-year-old Ivorian midfielder joined Premier League side Manchester City in 2010 from Barcelona, where he spent the next eight years. In that time, he made 316 appearances for the club, scoring 79 goals in the process. He helped the club win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and an FA Community Shield.
Apollo Heyes
