Yaya Toure’s agent has taken another shot at Pep Guardiola, claiming that his client can play for £1 a week.

“I officially declare that Yaya is ready to move to any of the Premier League top-six clubs as a free agent and play for just £1 per week,” Dimitry Seluk said, “With possible bonuses in case of certain achievements.

"I reckon a player such as Yaya wouldn't be bad for any club, be it Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham or Liverpool. He's a winner."

Agent Dimitry Seluk had already taken a shot at the Spanish Coach to Russian website Sport24, saying that he “

“I bet that Guardiola will not win the Champions League during this time, no matter how much money he has spent, but he likes to do it. When only 200 million pounds are spent on the line of defence, when money is not counted…”