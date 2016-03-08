Yaya Toure's agent launches scathing attack on Pep Guardiola
05 June at 12:40The agent of Yaya Toure has launched a scathing attack on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a recent interview.
The 35-year-old Toure's contract at Manchester City ends this summer, after the end of which he will be free to move away from the club. This season, Toure appeared only ten times for the Citizens, out of which one was a start.
In an interview that Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk recently gave to Russian outlet Sport24, he launched a scathing attack on Pep Guardiola. He said: “What did Guardiola achieve? In two years he won the same as Mancini or Pellegrini. And Pellegrini reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, and Guardiola – not yet. Manchester City” has now extended the contract with him – for three years. I bet that Guardiola will not win the Champions League during this time, no matter how much money he has spent, but he likes to do it. When only 200 million pounds are spent on the line of defence, when money is not counted…”
Seluk adds: “Perhaps, many will say that this is the style of Guardiola, that he plays enchanting football. Only when you buy all the best players in the world, it’s much easier than, for example, in the case of Ranieri, who won the Premier League with Leicester. In the press, a lot is written about Guardiola, although he is not worthy of being a person. In this case, we hear little about Zidane, and he won the Champions League three times in a row.
"This speaks about the essence of a person’s personality. And when they say that Guardiola is the best coach, then I have to say: Guardiola hasn’t won three consecutive UEFA Champions Leagues. Moreover, I’m betting that he will never win it at Manchester City. And I think that he will never again win the Champions League.”
He also said: “God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field … He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League. This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not.”
