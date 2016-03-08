Yet another duel between Juve and Inter: Brescia starlet on the radar
11 January at 11:20It could be a marathon or a sprint on 100 meters (difficult but not to be excluded), as well as a run on none of the intermediate athletics distances. What is certain is that the challenge between Juventus and Inter Milan for Sandro Tonali will take place and is already taking place, as highlighted by Tuttosport.
As was the case for Romelu Lukaku in the summer, won by the Nerazzurri, the most recent one for Dejan Kulusevski, where the Bianconeri triumphed and it is also expected to be for Federico Chiesa as soon as this summer.
Tonali has been one of the revelations of the Serie A season in his debut season in the top Italian division. All the best teams in Italy are interested but it seems that it will be a showdown between the two clubs currently on top of the Serie A table.
The last step was taken by the Nerazzurri, who met the lawyer Beppe Bozzo on Wednesday, together with Roberto La Florio, Tonali's agent. An exploratory meeting to confirm Inter's interest and understand how to set up the negotiation, with the aim of reaching Brescia's starlet next summer.
