Younes: I feel at home here in Naples



Amin Younes, Napoli winger, spoke to Goal and Spox, ahead of this sides Europa League quarterfinal with Arsenal.



"My physical condition has improved a lot compared to the first few months here. Now I feel good and in Naples, I feel at home. At the beginning it was hard: it is not never easy to move to another country, speak a different language, and then I got injured, not being able to make my debut before December. Now I feel good, also because the style of play of Napoli is not very different from that of Ajax, with so much possession of the ball. The only difference is that there is a higher level here.



I never wanted to leave. My only goal was to stay and affirm myself at Naples. In January I spent a few weeks in Belgium to undergo a special rehabilitation and to be able to return to the field 100%. Napoli has always been the perfect club for me, from day one. With Dries Mertens, we are very friends. We can communicate without problems because I speak a little Dutch and he speaks he Flemish but Dries gets along with everyone, because he is a great player and an even better person.



You can't not love him. He helped me find a home, showed me the areas of the city with the shops. I see him as a model, both as a player and as a person. He speaks fluent Italian, he loves Naples. Fans love it, especially after Hamsik's departure. Some results, like draws against Chievo or Sassuolo, has penalized us. Juventus has been better than us this season. Their football is not beautiful, but it is effective. They have players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mandzukic or Chiellini with experience and enormous mental strength. Everyone knows that it is not very far, that we can win the championship. It certainly won't happen this season, but one day we'll make it. Our players don't want to win for themselves, they want to do it for these passionate people. I don't want to leave before having won the Scudetto with Napoli ".



