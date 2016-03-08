Manchester United will be looking to get their Champions League campaign off to a good start as they travel to Switzerland to face off against BSC Young Boys. The Bern-based side have eclipsed Basel as the team to watch out for in Switzerland as they enter the group stage of the Champions League for the first time, after six failed attempts in qualifying.Young Boys have won all six of their opening Swiss Super League games, scoring 19 goals in the process. They defeated Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL playoff round, drawing 1-1 at home and emerging 2-1 victors in the away leg in Croatia. Young Boys played 120 minutes on Saturday in the Swiss Cup, where they managed to beat Schaffhausen 3-2 after extra-time.Manchester United, on the other hand, have won three of their first five Premier League games, losing twice. They have emerged as victors over Leicester City, Burnley and Watford yet could not beat Brighton or Tottenham, to whom they lost 3-2 and 3-0 respectively.Confirmed line-ups:Young Boys: Von Ballmoos, Benito, Von Bergen, Camara, Mbabu; Sulejmani, Sanogo, Sow, Fassnacht; Assale, HoarauManchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Smalling, Dalot; Fred, Matic, Pogba; Martial, Lukaku, Rashford

