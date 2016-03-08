Young goalkeeping starlet has medical tests ahead of Milan move

04 July at 10:00
Whilst Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at AC Milan awaits confirmation, with Paris Saint-Germain hot on the tail of the Italian goalkeeper, Milan have moved to complete the signing of another talented young goalkeeper.

Despite having a trial with the club in February, which he passed with flying colours, Danish goalkeeper Andreas Kristoffer Jungdal is now undertaking his medical tests in Milan to complete a move to the club this summer.

Jungdal, who played for Danish side Vejle Boldklub, plays for the U17 Danish national team and is considered, by many, to be a future star. Although he won't play a leading role in the Milan set-up right away, he will likely be a pivotal part of the Primavera set-up and could be a plan B for the future if Donnarumma is to leave.

PSG want Donnarumma to replace Gianluigi Buffon, whose year-spell in the French capital came to an end with the 2018/19 season and who looks set to return to his former club, Juventus.

