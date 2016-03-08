Young to stay for next season as Inter decide to exercise option

In fact, as per our latest report , Inter have decided to exercise the option in Young's contract which will extend it for one more year. At the age of 34, though, turning 35 in July, it remains to be seen if it will be his last season with the San Siro side.

The versatile midfielder made his intentions clear in the last few weeks, eager to continue at Inter under the guidance of Antonio Conte. And he got his wish, ready to earn the same salary (around €3m per year) for one more year. It will be interesting to see if he will be a starter next season.

Inter and Ashley Young will continue together. The English international, who arrived in January from Manchester United, has managed to adapt to Italian football quickly and the Nerazzurri now intend to keep him for one more season.