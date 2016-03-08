Zabaleta hints at Guardiola-Juve: 'He is a passionate man who needs new challenges'
23 May at 08:15Juventus are being heavily linked with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the man to replace a departing Massimiliano Allegri this summer. Reports have suggested that meetings have already taken place between Guardiola and the Juventus management and that he is their top priority.
Speaking to beIN sport about the situation, former Manchester City man Pablo Zabaleta, who played under Guardiola at City, revealed something that may come as a boost to Juventus fans:
"Guardiola is not a manager who likes to stay at the same club for more than 3 or 4 years, he is a very passionate person who needs new challenges. I don't know if he will stay for many more years at Manchester City."
Zabaleta then added that "It will certainly be difficult to replace someone like him. The team plays very well. It is he who has to decide, but I hope he stays at City."
