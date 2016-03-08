Zaccardo posts picture of Messi with AC Milan shirt: 'We are waiting for you' - watch
03 May at 11:15Former AC Milan defender Christian Zaccardo makes a joke on Instagram about Leo Messi possibly joining AC Milan. The 2006 Italy World Cup winner posted an old picture of Messi wearing the Rossoneri shirt.
The picture was taken after a Champions League game played by Barcelona and AC Milan. The caption chosen by the Italian defender is funny for some fans, but way too sad for others: "Come on Leo, win everything with Barcelona and after that we wait for you at AC Milan".
Once upon a time the Serie A giants used to buy the best players in the world....
