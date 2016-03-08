Zaccardo posts picture of Messi with AC Milan shirt: 'We are waiting for you' - watch

03 May at 11:15
Former AC Milan defender Christian Zaccardo makes a joke on Instagram about Leo Messi possibly joining AC Milan. The 2006 Italy World Cup winner posted an old picture of Messi wearing the Rossoneri shirt.

The picture was taken after a Champions League game played by Barcelona and AC Milan. The caption chosen by the Italian defender is funny for some fans, but way too sad for others: "Come on Leo, win everything with Barcelona and after that we wait for you at AC Milan". 

Once upon a time the Serie A giants used to buy the best players in the world....

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.