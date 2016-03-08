Zaccheroni: 'Inter and Milan will qualify for the Champions League together'

Former Inter Milan and AC Milan manager Alberto Zaccheroni has said that the nerazzurri and the rossoneri will qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.



Zaccheroni was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about who will finish inside the top four and he said: "If Roma get into the top four before the Milan derby, they will not make it.



"Inter and Milan will go together in the Champions League. And we are late in the season, it difficult to find consistency. Lazio are weak in wide areas, as seen the derby. But, in general, they are not brilliant and convinced of their own strength."