Zaccheroni reveals why he wouldn't risk Ronaldo in Ajax-Juventus
09 April at 11:45Former Juventus coach Alberto Zaccheroni spoke to Il Corriere Torino on the eve of the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals between the Bianconeri and Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena and addressed the tie, as well as the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo for Allegri's team.
"Juve favoured? They [Ajax] have players and enthusiasm but the Bianconeri are superior. The experience makes the difference in the Champions League. Manchester City worries me but with Cristiano, one ball can be enough for Juventus," he said.
"Allegri gave the team enormous flexibility. If someone is missing, it is not the end of the world. If I would risk CR7? Given that Juve have the pulse of the situation, I wouldn't do it.
"It is not a final and they are stronger, even without Ronaldo. It is not wise to trust the player, one should trust the doctors. Once, at Inter, I played Cristiano Zanetti: after 10 minutes he was upside down, stiff," Zaccheroni concluded.
