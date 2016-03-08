Zambrotta: 'Klopp is one of the best, he would do well for Italian football'
08 May at 19:30Gianluca Zambrotta, former player of Milan and Juventus among others, spoke to Sky Italia about Liverpool and Klopp when asked about the best coaches around as of today.
"There are so many good managers. Conte, for example, although he isn't working right now. Another example is Klopp, who is doing very well at Liverpool, then there is Guardiola who is about to win the Premier League. However, Conte is certainly on everyone's lips, given that he is free," he began.
The Italian then returned to talk about Klopp, praising the German while also stating that he could do good things for Italian football thanks to his abilities.
"Going back to the German, he could come to Italy and I also believe that he would bring along so many players, which would be good for our football. I would take the whole team and the stadium with me from Liverpool. The great coaches are also excellent in making motivational speeches, as Lippi did in 2006," he concluded.
