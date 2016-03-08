Zambrotta reveals 'unforgettable' AC Milan-Juventus matchups
11 November at 14:30Former AC Milan and Juventus fullback Gianluca Zambrotta is preparing to observe the matchup between his two former sides directly from the San Siro and spoke about it in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Juventus uncertain after United defeat? Absolutely not. Against the English team, they deserved to win two or three to zero. Juventus creates a lot, has personality and a winning mentality. When they lose, their goal is to immediately cancel out the bad evening," he said.
"Ronaldo? He and Messi deserve the Ballon d'Or every year for the numbers and continuity, but with the World Cup, someone like Griezmann can mess up the plans.
"Gattuso and Allegri similarities? The dedication, the ability to always be on the piece and to get the best out of the players. At Milan we had a good relationship, we laughed so much together. Allegri has always been able to read the matches and change them.
"Bonucci? A stadium that screams at you is not easy to ignore, but Leo knows what awaits him.
"Unforgettable AC Milan-Juventus matches? The Champions League final we lost with Juventus is the only one I would like to replay. As a Milan player, the 1-1 draw with the famous Muntari goal that was not given. It is impossible not to remember it," Zambrotta concluded.
