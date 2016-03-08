Zamparini: Palermo in talks with two potential buyers

Palermo are in talks with two potential buyers, their president has confirmed.



“At the moment I’m negotiating with two consortiums for the sale of the club,” Zamparini told ANSA.



“Antonio Ponte, my financial collaborator will work with me if the other two don’t buy the club, he’s working with me on a management plan for the club.



“The two companies involved are that of the Apulian entrepreneur Raffaello Follieri and the other is an American consortium with whom we have been talking a little less in the last few days because of the August holidays.



“That gives me more security though. Follieri has only deposited a sheet of paper, as Baccaglini did. With the Americans though there’s a high-level project on which I’m working with an American of the highest level, who has had a relationship with the Emir of Kuwait for four years and who was my guest in Florence.”

