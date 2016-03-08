Zanetti: 'De Boer? Unfortunate but a great professional'

Interviewed by Dutch paper De Telegraaf, Inter's vice-president Javier Zanetti spoke about the experience of Frank de Boer on the Nerazzurri bench as well as Inter's next Champions League opponent PSV.



"Frank was extremely professional from day one, but bad luck meant things did not go well. It is always a difficult situation and in the end, you have to send someone away," Zanetti said.



"Frank is a good guy and a great professional. Unfortunately, the results did not turn out in his favour.



"The Champions League? Our ambitions are great and this is why we are very aware of the strength of PSV, a well-organized, quality team that is not easy to deal with, but without ambition, you will never be able to get to the top," he concluded.



Inter will face the Dutch side on Wednesday evening and will look to add another 3 points after beating Tottenham 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at the San Siro.