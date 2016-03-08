Zanetti gives Inter hope in Icardi case

Inter vice-President Javier Zanetti spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Nerazzurri Europa League clash against Eintracht: "There is an incredible environment here, I'd love to play tonight. It's going to be a tough game, they will attack from the very beginning".



ICARDI - "The dialogue is always the best thing in my opinion. Let's hope it will lead somewhere there is openness now".



EUROPE - "It's important to play these games because wins in Europe give self-confidence and let us grow. Reaching some targets is such an important thing. San Siro? It's an historical stadium. It was a great emotion to play there, I'd be sorry if we had to leave".