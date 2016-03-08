Zanetti: ‘I hope Messi starts on bench, Ronaldo excellent for Serie A, Icardi to Real…’
06 November at 13:00Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti spoke to Marca ahead of the Nerazzurri Champions League clash against Barcelona: “We are going through a positive period. Suning solved many of our issues. It was crucial to hire people who have the Inter DNA. I am working to increase the brand all around the world.”
“The Champions League is a starting point for us. We always need to play this competition.”
“It’s going to be a complicated game for us but we aim for the win. Barcelona’s approach will be similar to the Nou Camp game. They want to control the game but we have the qualities to stop them. Messi? It’s a pleasure to see him play. I know him and I know he wants to play but I hope he’ll be sitting on the bench a little longer.”
ICARDI TO REAL – “He is our captain, he is happy here and we know nothing about Real Madrid’s interest to sign him. We don’t need to sell for money.”
SOLARI – “I know him very well, he is an excellent person. He knows Real Madrid so well and I am sure he has the right solutions for the crisis. However, I am not surprised by Conte’s Real Madrid links.”
RONALDO – “His arrival was excellent for Italian football. Serie A is more competitive now because everybody puts down more quality when they play against him.”
