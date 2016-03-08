Zanetti: 'Icardi problem solved'

28 March at 15:30
Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti spoke with Sky Sport on Thursday afternoon revealing that the problem regarding Mauro Icardi has been solved: "Now the most important thing is to reach our targets, too many things have been said. The player is solved, now we want the facts. There are ten games left, we need to be all united for the objective".

CHAMPIONS - "We need to qualify for the Champions League, there are 10 games left, the game against Lazio will be crucial. I am sure Spalletti and the lads will prepare it well".


 

