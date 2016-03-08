Zanetti: 'Icardi wants to stay at Inter'

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti was at a sponsorship event as he talked to the press about a few Inter subjects, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Icardi? Well it's really too bad that he won't be going to the World Cup with the Argentine national team. He really proved that he deserved it but it happens. Offers? Well it's normal to receive offers from big clubs when you are talking about a player of Mauro's level but he is our captain. He is very important to us and we are happy to have him. He is also very happy to be here with us. We are not worried about all of these talks. UCL? Well we clearly are very happy to be in the UCL, this was important for us. Lautaro Martinez? He is a promising young player. He will need time to adapt but we are confident in his skills. Cancelo and Rafinha? They are both happy here but let's see. Talks are ongoing but it won't be easy..."