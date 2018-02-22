Javier Zanetti is delighted about Inter’s return to the Champions League.

The director and club legend had this to write on Twitter after the Nerazzurri earned a spectacular 3-2 win over Lazio to earn qualification to the elite competition.

“Thanks Lads, thanks to the Coach, to all the staff, the club and these extraordinary fans: these are very Inter emotions! We’re back to where we belong!”

The Nerazzurri needed to defeat Lazio in order to earn qualification, despite having an inferior goal difference.

The Milanese side found itself 2-1 down early in the second half, but managed to earn an incredible come-from-behind win in order to trump the Eagles, who had to surrender fourth place in dramatic circumstances.

Inter haven’t played for the jug-eared trophy since 2012, when they were knocked out by Marseille in the Round of 16.