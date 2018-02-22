Zanetti: 'Inter, with Spalletti we can win in Rome' (Video)

SHOW GALLERY

Inter Milan are set to take on Lazio later today in what will be a crucial game for both teams. If Lazio earn a win or a draw, they would then qualify for the Uefa Champions league. If the nerazzurri come away with all three points, then this would mean that they would be the ones that qualify for the UCL. This will be a big game as Lazio will be able to count on the return of their star player Ciro Immobile. You can follow the game with us later right here on Calciomercato.com.



Here is what Zanetti had to say about this game: "With Spalletti as coach, we can win in Rome...". You can view a video of Zanetti bellow:

