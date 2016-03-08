Zanetti: 'No offers' for Inter star wanted by Barcelona
04 July at 12:15Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been in the headlines recently; with the Argentine forward attracting reported interest from Barcelona, with his compatriot, Lionel Messi, interested in bringing the player to Barcelona with him.
However, speaking to Tyut Sport, Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti cleared up the rumours surrounding Martinez:
"No offer has arrived at Inter. I hope Lautaro will continue like this, for us he's a important player and when we see him with our jersey I am very happy because in the first season he did very well - it is not easy and at the age of 21 he showed personality. Messi asked him for Barcelona? I have a good relationship with Leo, who would leave him with me a little longer.
"Var? Today we have the technology that can help the referee. Brazil's second goal could be a penalty for Argentina with the dismissal of Dani Alves. It happened in Italy in a Spal-Fiorentina. They annulled the goal at Spal, the referee comes back in his decision and gave Fiorentina rigor."
