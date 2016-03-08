Quanti ricordi, quante emozioni e... quante vittorie indimenticabili insieme! Un vero onore, @setoo9: amico e compagno speciale @Inter pic.twitter.com/eljmK7zEmR — Javier Zanetti (@javierzanetti) September 8, 2019

Inter legend Javier Zanetti has saluted his former teammate Samuel Eto'o, who announced his retirement from football earlier today.Eto's was part of the nerazzurri side from 2009 to 2011 and had a role to play in helping Inter win the UEFA Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2010. He scored 53 times in a little over 100 appearances.He shared the dressing room with Zanetti during this phase and the Argentine has posted a message for the Cameroon star.The message read:"How many memories, how many emotions and ... how many unforgettable victories together! It was a true honor, Samuel Eto'o"