Zanetti: 'Today will tell us where we really are'

Inter legend Javier Zanetti has revealed that today's clash with Barcelona will tell them as to where they really are.



Inter are currently unbeaten in all competitions and ahead of the crunch clash with the Catalan giants on Wednesday, Zanetti was talking to the UEFA website.



He said: ​"It is always an important game, two teams rich in history and tradition are facing each other. Can't wait. Messi? I know him well, the important thing is that you recover in the best possible way. We know what kind of player he is and having him against you is always complicated. We made a great start, but the season is still long. It is a long way off.



"Today is a very important game because it will tell us where we are. Favorites? There are no favorites in these teams. We face two great teams with great players and the game must be played. Coming here is always difficult but we trust us."