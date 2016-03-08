Zanetti, 'We are 3rd, we must continue on this path'



Inter vice president Javier Zanetti spoke on the official website of some topics, including the Icardi case:



"I think we talked too much about Icardi. Now we focus on the field because there are 10 games left in which we will have to focus on the season finale which is fundamental. We aim to qualify for the Champions League, we are missing ten matches and on Sunday we meet a direct rival. The team is preparing the best game together with the coach. There was a lack of continuity but the response in the derby was very strong, a heartfelt race, fundamental for the ranking. Now we are third and we must continue on this path "



Inter face Lazio on Sunday, they are currently 2 points above Milan in 3rd.


