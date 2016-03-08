Zaniolo an injury doubt for SPAL

12 March at 11:30

Nicolò Zaniolo is a doubt for his sides next game against SPAL. At the start of the second half at the Olimpico, the Giallorossi midfielder was forced off with an injury to his right calf.
 
The young Italian had stopped during training, but the tests he had undergone had excluded injuries. Now a new problem for Zaniolo, whose conditions will be verified with new exams in the coming days.
 
Zaniolo has 3 goals and 2 assists in 18 games this season and has been a bright spark in a disappointing season for Roma.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
Spal
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.