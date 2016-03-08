Zaniolo an injury doubt for SPAL

Nicolò Zaniolo is a doubt for his sides next game against SPAL. At the start of the second half at the Olimpico, the Giallorossi midfielder was forced off with an injury to his right calf.



The young Italian had stopped during training, but the tests he had undergone had excluded injuries. Now a new problem for Zaniolo, whose conditions will be verified with new exams in the coming days.



Zaniolo has 3 goals and 2 assists in 18 games this season and has been a bright spark in a disappointing season for Roma.



