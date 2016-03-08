Zaniolo and Suso, dreams of Milan and Roma

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma will face AC Milan in a mouth-watering clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.Both teams will be taking this contest as an opportunity to take a step towards the UEFA Champions League spot.However, there will be two players who will be under special focus during the tie, Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo and Milan’s Suso.The Rome-based club inquired about the Spain international in the summer but did not make an offer after being told about his €40 million valuation.When Roma approached Milan, Rossoneri’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini came up with an idea of asking Zaniolo in return for Suso from Roma.That proposal was out rightly rejected by the hierarchy of the Giallorossi who consider the 20-year-old as ‘untouchable’.Since then, a lot has changed. Suso’s future is far from certain at the San Siro whereas Zaniolo has agreed a new deal with the club that will keep him in the Italian capital till 2024.On Sunday, both players will go on the field and represent their respective clubs where they will be eager to put a star performance.Fabrizio Romano