Zaniolo: 'Debut against Real Madrid unforgettable'

Roma and Italy starlet Nicolò Zaniolo spoke with La Domenica Sportiva about his future and his spell at the Olimpico: "the debut against Real Madrid and the first Serie A goal against Sassuolo are unforgettable moments for me", the Italian starlet said. "Totti? He gives me advices on how to play and behave, he was a champion on and off the pitch, he always tells me that I have to remain humble because it's hard to remain at the top".



KEAN - "He is a friend of mine. He is my room-mate with the national team. We took a picture together on social media but there is nothing more. There are no references to Juventus. We met when we were playing with the U19. I am happy he scored against Finland".