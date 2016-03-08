Zaniolo: 'Debut against Real Madrid unforgettable'

25 March at 11:55
Roma and Italy starlet Nicolò Zaniolo spoke with La Domenica Sportiva about his future and his spell at the Olimpico: "the debut against Real Madrid and the first Serie A goal against Sassuolo are unforgettable moments for me", the Italian starlet said. "Totti? He gives me advices on how to play and behave, he was a champion on and off the pitch, he always tells me that I have to remain humble because it's hard to remain at the top".

KEAN - "He is a friend of mine. He is my room-mate with the national team. We took a picture together on social media but there is nothing more. There are no references to Juventus. We met when we were playing with the U19. I am happy he scored against Finland".

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.