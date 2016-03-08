Zaniolo: 'I am very happy at Roma'
22 November at 13:15Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s highly-rated midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has reiterated that he is happy at the current club.
The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus in Italy and English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
Zaniolo, while talking to Sky Italia as cited by Football-Italia, has reiterated his desire to stay at the Rome-based club and has also revealed that he feels proud of representing such a big club.
“I’m very happy at Roma,” he said. “Roma have given me so much confidence, now I’ll repay it on the pitch. I’m proud to represent these fans, I feel very good here.”
Zaniolo also heaped praise on the Roma’s current manager Paulo Fonseca, who according to him is helping him improve as a player in every manner.
“The things Fonseca has to say, he says to your face,” said Zaniolo. “He’s a very direct person and he’s helping me improve as a player.”
When asked what his objectives are for the next 12 months, Zaniolo responded by saying: “Win the Euros with Italy after winning the Europa League with Roma.”
Zaniolo has been in impressive form for his club in the ongoing season where he has already scored five goals and provided a single assist in just 16 matches in all competition.
