Zaniolo: 'I'll kiss the Roma shirt after every goal. Totti comparison?'

According to Totti, Rome could soon crash in on their most prized youngster. Nicolò Zaniolo answers in his own way: "I'll kiss the shirt every day".



It is part of a long interview given to the Daily Mail, in which the midfielder reveals his favourite Premier League players: "Marcus Rashford and Kevin De Bruyne".



A near future in the Prem? Not according to Zaniolo: "If they called me in England? It would be easy to say 'yes, why not', but it wouldn't be me! I'll tell you the truth, I recently kissed the Roma shirt and I want to kiss her every time I score a goal".



Zaniolo commented on his leisure time: "I really don't have much to do around the city. I train, I go home and play games, it's my routine. Then when I have time, I spend it with my family and my girlfriend. I will say one thing, I would like the Roma fans to know that I love them and that I love them when I hear them shouting my name".



On the never-ending comparison with Roma legend Totti, to be avoided according to the same former captain of Rome. Not according to Zaniolo, who takes up the challenge: "Francesco Totti is an icon, a true legend for our football. It is something incredible for Rome and the whole city. The comparison is an extra motivation to give my best every day".



On reports that he was rejected by Fiorentina? Zaniolo has another idea: "Everybody happens to be underestimated, I prefer to use this word. I don't feel rejected and I don't have any kind of resentment. My first club was Virtus Entella and everything changed, but I still have memories wonderful. I will always remember my roots and where I grew up".

Anthony Privetera