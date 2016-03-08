Zaniolo: Juve meet agent of Spurs target and prepare swap deal

Juventus are speeding up in their pursuit of Roma’s wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also wanted by Tottenham. As reported by Tuttosport the club believe that one of Zaniolo or Fiorentina winger Chiesa will sign for the champions in the summer, and the club is working on both fronts to seal the deals.

There is a belief that the Chiesa deal may be easier to get over the line, following Fiorentina’s disappointing season, but Zaniolo would be the preferred choice. He is still delaying in signing a contract extension, despite hinting numerous times that will do, and after he exploded on to the scene this season with some fantastic performances, he has made his mark on Juventus officials, who are said to have already drawn up contracts with his agent, and they plan to lower the price by including players in the deal. Juventus however can expect Spurs to firm up their interest in Zaniolo, once the Champions League final has been played and they turn their attention to transfer targets.