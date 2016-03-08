Zaniolo plays down Juventus: 'I want to stay at Roma forever'

Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo has revealed that his goal is to forever stay at the giallorossi despite reports linking him strongly with a move to Juventus.



The 19-year-old has caught the eyes of many since his arrival at the giallorossi from Inter Milan this past summer in the swap deal that Radja Nainggolan head to the nerazzurri.



In a recent chat with Le Lene, Zaniolo committed his future to Roma, despite reports linking him with the bianconeri. He said: "I the new Totti? No, no, no, absolutely. If you will always remain at Roma? That is my goal."