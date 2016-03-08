Zaniolo praises 'formidable' Dzeko
20 September at 10:15Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma midfielder, has spoken to Sky Sport after the club prevailed 4-0 against Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir.
"I am very happy with what I am doing and demonstrating, now I need to win in Bologna.
"Dzeko? He is formidable, just call him and he puts the ball on my feet. I'm getting better, I have to continue on this path to reach my goals.
"Fonseca? His game is both offensive and defensive. We are doing well, we must continue to score and not to concede."
