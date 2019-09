Zaniolo praises 'formidable' Dzeko

Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma midfielder, has spoken to Sky Sport after the club prevailed 4-0 against Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir."​I am very happy with what I am doing and demonstrating, now I need to win in Bologna."Dzeko? ​He is formidable, just call him and he puts the ball on my feet. I'm getting better, I have to continue on this path to reach my goals."​Fonseca? His game is both offensive and defensive. We are doing well, we must continue to score and not to concede."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.