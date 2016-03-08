Zaniolo: Real Madrid join Juve and Spurs in race for Roma star

05 June at 15:15

Zaniolo’s Roma future remains in doubt as there has been no further steps forward for the player's renewal.
 
The club has not yet met with Vigorelli, the attorney of the player, but instead has been limited to telephone contact.
 
Real Madrid are the latest major European side to come forward for the player, however, Roma does not intend to sell Zaniolo and will resist all assaults. Los Blancos have set their sights on Pogba and Eriksen, who are top of their list, but Zaniolo is liked, Zidane.
 
 

