Zaniolo: Roma expect Alisson-like offer to sell Juve and Spurs target
17 June at 21:00According to reports from Sky Sport, Roma have slapped a 70 million price tag on Nicolò Zaniolo to deter any potential interest.
The young Giallorossi midfielder, who arrived last summer as part of the deal that saw Nainggolan move to Inter, has attracted interest from several clubs including Juventus and Champions League finalists Tottenham.
It is thought that Roma only intends to let the play go should they receive a mammoth offer, similar to the one that saw Brazil goalkeeper Alisson move to Liverpool last summer.
Roma face a difficult window as the club failed to qualify for next season Champions League after a poor season, and now both club legends Totti and De Rossi have left the club, both sighting disagreements at board level.
Also, Roma are expected to lose both Manolas and Dzeko this summer so any potential sale of Zaniolo could face backlash from the fans.
