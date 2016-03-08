Zaniolo's agent hits out at 'unfair' Capello
24 October at 18:45Yesterday, to Sky Sport, former Juventus, Milan and England head coach Fabio Capello said that Inter Milan's Sebastiano Esposito should 'not do as Zaniolo has done.' Today, to Gazzetta.it, Zaniolo's agent Claudio Vigorelli has defended his client, hitting out at Capello.
'I believe that at his age - very young - there is also the right to be understood when he gets caught up in some mistake, moreover in form rather than substance, and in any case already amended.
'This is the impression I had on listening to the joke that an Italian football giant like Fabio Capello yesterday decided to exchange with the very talented Esposito from Inter, inviting him not to do "like Zaniolo". Sorry that Capello has, while smiling, had a thought that is uselessly denigrating against one of the best prospects of our football. Nicoló sinned from immaturity, he dutifully paid and turned the page, behaving impeccably from that moment in both Roma and the national team.'
