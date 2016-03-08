Zaniolo's agent: 'no negotiation are underway' for the Juventus and Tottenham target

The future of Nicolò Zaniolo remains uncertain despite the arrival of Fonseca.





Zaniolo's has been heavily linked with Juventus in recent months, but his agent Vigorelli today clarified the player's situation, stating that there have been no negotiations with any club, including Roma.



"We have heard a lot about Zaniolo, Roma and his contract in recent weeks. Given the media attention to which Nicolò was subjected at national and international level, it is important to make some clarifications”, said Vigorelli.



“Roma have never pressured to renew Nicolò's contract. With the former sporting director Monchi and Ricky Massara we had agreed to meet again at the end of the season to readjust the contract of a player who has had an extraordinary year with 36 appearances and 6 goals between Serie A and Champions League



“Since July 1, Petrachi has assumed the role of Roma sports director, I am waiting to meet to make him public compliments for his new job and for this new professional challenge



“Petrachi has already had the opportunity to publicly express his esteem for a talented young man like Zaniolo, publicly recognized by authoritative experts and inserted by the Cies Football Observatory in third place among the Under-20s with the highest rating in Europe



“Nicolò is a heritage of Roma who believed in his talent first and foremost. This is why it is essential to build together the most suitable path to enhance it and continue the extraordinary growth path also in the next season.



“To date, as far as we are concerned, no negotiations are underway with any international or Italian club ".



"Nicolò is enjoying the last days of well-deserved rest after a summer that saw him busy even in an important tournament like the European Under-21 Championship with the national team shirt.



“He is ready to start again giving his best thanks to the support of his family that plays a fundamental role in helping him on the path of growth both on and off the field, especially for a boy of just twenty years", said Vigorelli.



