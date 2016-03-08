Zaniolo’s agent: 'We want him to sign with Roma, but many top clubs call me'

The debate over the future of 19 year old Nicolò Zaniolo has shown no signs of abating recently, with Spurs joining Juventus and Real Madrid in the hunt for the midfielder over the weekend. But today his agent Claudio Vigorelli spoke to Il Romanista, to try to set things straight. "I can only confirm our willingness to sign with Roma. I believe, however, that it is clear and understandable to everyone how there is a need to restructure Nicolò's contract. I don't think I'm a visionary, saying that compared to 12 months ago the boy's scenario has changed profoundly."

"Suffice it to say that for some months now I have been receiving a lot of phone calls from many important clubs, I cannot tell you from whom, who offer their willingness to buy him. Nicolò, however, is concentrated only on Roma and winning that fourth place that is worth the Champions League."

"In the recent past, I had talked about the future of Zaniolo with Monchi and then with Massara, we had promised ourselves to come back to it after Easter, at the end of the season, now we can only wait for the Giallorossi's call. Of course on money you will have to find a meeting point, but it will not be 200 thousand euros to prevent us from finding the framework."