Zaniolo's dad: 'Nicolò would stay at Roma for life'

"That 'we will see' was not to say that his future will be far from Rome, Nicolo would stay at Roma for his whole life. It was intended solely for the contract, he will certainly remain in the capital. If the club's plan is different that is not on him," Igor Zaniolo stated.

"We will meet the club, then we will see what happens". With this brief statement after Roma-Fiorentina, Nicolò Zaniolo scared the Giallorossi fans. To clarify the words of the young midfielder, his father, Igor, spoke to Corriere Dello Sport today.