Zaniolo's father: 'He has to keep both feet on the ground'
22 February at 22:55The father of New Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo believes that the giallorossi star has to keep his feet on the ground to improve and to keep his very good run in the side going.
Zaniolo has been a shining light for the Stadio Olimpico based side this season, appearing 15 times in the league, scoring thrice and assisting twice. He has also appeared six times in the UEFA Champions League and scored twice for the club in the recent win over Porto.
Zaniolo's father Igor was recently talking to vocegiallorossa.it and he talked about his son. He said: "I have always believed and supported my son even when, in the past, things did not seem to go for the right way.
"Nicholas is doing very well and I hope that continues but keeping both feet firmly on the ground, as we have done until now."
Zaniolo joined Roma from Inter this past summer for a fee of 4.5 million euros in a deal that saw Radja Nainggolan leave for the nerazzurri, as Davide Santon also joined Roma.
