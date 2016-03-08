Zaniolo's father: 'Raiola won't be his agent, there will be no problem about new Roma contract'
25 February at 19:55The father of Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo has said that the player will not have Mino Raiola as his agent and talks will be held with the giallorossi over a new deal in the summer and it won't be a problem.
Zaniolo has become one of the best young players in Italy this season, acting as the a shining light in what hasn't been too good a season for the side from the Stadio Olimpico.
Zaniolo's father- Igor, was recently talking to Correire dello Sport and he opened about Raiola and the player's new possible contract at Roma.
He said: "Raiola requested for information and he is interested, but Vigorelli Nicholas will remain his agent for a long time.
"At the end of the season there will be a meeting with Roma for renewal, there will be no problems. On both sides there is a desire to close the negotiation in a positive manner."
So far this season, the 19-year-old has scored five times in all competitions, assisting twice. He scored twice for the giallorossi in their 2-1 win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League too.
Go to comments