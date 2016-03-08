Zaniolo’s father says he expects his son to stay at Roma, but if they were to sell him Inter and Juve could be likely destinations

The quotes at the end of the 2-2 draw against Roma by Fiorentina unleashed panic around Nicolò Zaniolo. "We will see" opened the door to both the renewal of his contract with Roma and to a transfer in the summer, reinforcing the rumors of a possible move to Juventus. To shed light on the future, his father Igor Zaniolo granted an interview to Tuttosport.

"Some time ago my son came here (in the family bar in La Spezia) and he couldn't even have breakfast. Despite this uproar, Nicolò remained humble as before, with his feet on the ground. He never had big vices: he appreciates fashion even if he would always go around in overalls. He probably doesn't realize what he's doing and that’s lucky."

"Mancini says he can be like Pogba? The comparison, at the level of characteristics, is: Nicolò is an all-rounder. Obviously with the right proportions: Pogba is a world champion, my son a kid. Monchi or Di Francesco? I say Mancini ... The coach is the one who emphasized my son's journey, then Di Francesco had a lion's courage to field him at the Bernabeu against champions like Modric, Kroos ".

"I'd like him to become a champion. And I wouldn't mind seeing him play with the best, that is, with one of Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé or Neymar. But above all, whether it's Rome or Los Angeles Galaxy, he hoped that in the next years he starts winning trophies.

"If it is going to renew? At Roma Nicolò is well, he is in a great club and he is grateful to the club and to his teammates: above all the more experienced, from Dzeko to De Rossi to Florenzi, they are helping him a lot to grow There is a constant coming and going of prosecutors. It is part of the game, as it will be normal that in the summer, despite the renewal with Roma, my son will be linked to so many teams."



"First of all we hope that Rome will compete in the European competition that counts. Given the figures circulating, if my son was to be sold, I do not believe that many teams would be able to afford him. In Italy I think only Juventus and Inter. We have no foreclosures. We will see in the summer.”