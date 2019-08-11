Zaniolo's hint on Instagram; Roma prepare renewal - Photo

The calm has seemingly returned between Nicolo Zaniolo and Roma. On Instagram, the youngster wrote: "After the storm, there is always the sun. Happy for the performance, let's continue like this".This week will be important, perhaps even decisive, for extending the contract with Roma. The meeting between sporting director Petrachi, and agent Vigorelli, is scheduled for mid-august which most likely will be this week.Zaniolo currently has a contract until 2023 with the club, earning only €700K per year. Therefore, the Giallorossi are preparing a pay rise, bumping up the salary to €1.7m per year, while the player is asking for €2.5m.