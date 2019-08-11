Zaniolo's hint on Instagram; Roma prepare renewal - Photo

12 August at 15:00
The calm has seemingly returned between Nicolo Zaniolo and Roma. On Instagram, the youngster wrote: "After the storm, there is always the sun. Happy for the performance, let's continue like this".

This week will be important, perhaps even decisive, for extending the contract with Roma. The meeting between sporting director Petrachi, and agent Vigorelli, is scheduled for mid-august which most likely will be this week.

Zaniolo currently has a contract until 2023 with the club, earning only €700K per year. Therefore, the Giallorossi are preparing a pay rise, bumping up the salary to €1.7m per year, while the player is asking for €2.5m.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.