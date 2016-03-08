Zaniolo's mom: 'I don't know if there were any offers..'
08 September at 17:15The mother of Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has revealed that she doesn't know if any clubs made offers for him but has said that the player is very happy to stay at the giallorossi.
Zaniolo became one of Italy's best youngsters last season after impressive showings in the first half of the season for the giallorossi. He has started both of the games this season under Paulo Fonseca.
In an interview that Zaniolo's mother gave to Corriere dello Sport, she talked about her son's situation.
She said: "I don't even know if there have been any concrete negotiations or offers in the summer, I don't mind these things. I only know that now Nicolò is very happy to play in Rome. It couldn't be a private accident to change his career."
Zaniolo was heavily linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham and there was interest from both of them. But he signed a new deal at the club at the end of the summer transfer window.
