Zaniolo sidelined as Roma schedule further tests

09 March at 16:00
Yesterday it was revealed that Manolas will be out for at least three weeks, and today matters have gone from bad to worse for Roma. As reported by Sky Italia, Zaniolo is also injured.
 
The young Italian will undergo further tests as he's suffering from a calf problem, keeping him out of action for Monday's clash with Empoli, most likely. Zaniolo has arguably been the best Roma player this season, scoring five goals and assisting an additional two thus far. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.