Zaniolo sidelined as Roma schedule further tests

The young Italian will undergo further tests as he's suffering from a calf problem, keeping him out of action for Monday's clash with Empoli, most likely. Zaniolo has arguably been the best Roma player this season, scoring five goals and assisting an additional two thus far.

Yesterday it was revealed that Manolas will be out for at least three weeks, and today matters have gone from bad to worse for Roma. As reported by Sky Italia, Zaniolo is also injured.