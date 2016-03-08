Zaniolo, 'Who would not go to Juve?'



The last weeks for Nicolò Zaniolo at Roma have been anything but positive. Since the arrival of Claudio Ranieri, it has coincided with a slow period for his growth, so much so that he is no longer an undisputed starter in Rome. Rumours about this contract have seemingly had an effect on the player, who is also still followed Juventus.



The contacts between Zaniolo's agents and Rome in the last few weeks have not been profitable. He continues to request a renewal with an extension until June 30, 2024 and a substantial wage increase from the 300 thousand euros earned today to at least 2 million.



A figure that to date the Giallorossi club has no intention of granting him. Juventus, Fabio Paratici, is following closely and an offer close to the 40 million mark should be enough to bring him to Juve.



To deal with Roma, however, Juventus can also count on the will of the player. According to what was revealed by the Corriere Torino, yesterday evening Zaniolo confessed to his friends he would like a transfer to Juventus.





The scenario speaks of an evening with friends at the Jux Tap Disco, next to the Via Aurelia, in Sarzana, about twenty kilometres from Massa, where Zaniolo was born.:



"Next year come to Juventus? I feel very well at Roma, but who wouldn't go to Juve "But then the Rome decides".



