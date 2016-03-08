Zapata, Chiesa and Sanchez: the players returning in 2020

27 December at 13:10
How is Zapata? When will Chiesa, Sanchez and Cragno be available again? The Serie A stopped for the winter break and the holidays will serve many clubs to recover their unavailable players (via calciomercato).

Zapata remains in strong doubt, as well as Chiesah and Ribery. Cagliari could have Cragno back, but will use caution as will Inter with Alexis Sanchez in view of the match against Napoli in which he could return to the squad. 

There is also Koulibaly, today in doubt, but in clear growth while it will still take some time to see Bryan Cristante in Rome again.

Anthony Privetera

Comments

