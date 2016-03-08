Zapata 'flattered' by Real Madrid links

29 May at 13:00
Atalanta star Duvan Zapata has spoken with Noticias Caracol ahead of the beginning of the Copa America. The Colombian has just ended the best season of his career with Atalanta with La Dea that achieved an incredible Champions League spot.

"Atalanta made an important effort to keep me here and I've always thought about this team only. Now I am focused on the national team. I've heard some rumors and for me, it's an honor to be linked with Real Madrid. The last season was incredible, we've qualified for the Champions League and we are looking forward to playing it".

