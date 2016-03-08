Zapata happy at Atalanta: 'I'm not leaving; Italy is not a racist country'

28 September at 11:00
Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata has put an end to any rumours surrounding his future at the club, speaking to Tuttosport about the issue:

"​Percassi, the fans and Gasperini the engines of our success. In the Champions League we will make it up already on Tuesday at San Siro against Shakhtar Donetsk. Here I am happy and I do not think of leaving Bergamo at all. Italy is not a racist country. Koulibaly is the strongest defender of all. I arrived in Naples in the same year as Higuain: I played very little, but it was fortunate to train with him."

